Three killed as car hits lorry on NH-16 in Anakapalli district

April 27, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a woman, died on the spot after the car allegedly hit a lorry on the NH-16 at Vedurlapalem area under Nakkapalli police station limits in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

As per the police, the accident occurred when the three persons were heading towards Tuni from Visakhapatnam in a car. The driver is suspected to have lost control over the vehicle and hit the median to reach the other side of the road. The vehicle further hit a lorry heading towards Visakhapatnam from Tuni.

The accident led to mild traffic jam on the highway. Traffic police rushed to the spot and ensured there is no inconvenience to people.

Nakkapalli police said that the identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

