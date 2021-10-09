TDP women’s wing suspects foul play in minor girl death case

VISAKHAPATNAM

The women’s wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expressed doubts over the death case of 14-year-old girl at Aganampudi, which the police confirmed as suicide. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the wing leaders alleged that the police may be hiding facts in the case. The police said that the minor girl was allegedly involved in a relationship with the 28-year-old accused Naresh of Vizianagaram, on whom rape case was booked.

TDP Visakha Parliament Mahila wing president S. Anantha Lakshmi questioned how can the police decide the character of the girl based on confession of the accused. She alleged that the police appearing to be in a hurry to close the case, as they addressed a press meet on the same day night, even without receiving the post-mortem report.

She said that there were a few reports that the girl had injuries on her body, which were caused due to alleged torture, for which the police had no answers. The TDP leader alleged that there was a political connection in the case and it was hushed up to ensure that there is no further damage to the State government, which is already reeling under severe pressure due to increase in crimes against woman, including girl child.

However, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha reiterated that it was a clear case of suicide. He said that mobile phone data call records and messages helped the police in solving the case within a few hours.

Addressing the media at the Gajuwaka police station, he said that the accused had lured the girl with pornographic content and forced her into physical relationship. He said that even before the incident, the duo had met privately in his room.

On the day of incident, as the girl was not present in the house, parents of the minor girl had started to search for her, by calling out her name loudly. The girl escaped from the room of the accused and reached the fifth floor (terrace) and due to fear of being caught, she reportedly jumped from there and ended her life, the Police Commissioner said. “The investigation is clear and there is no ambiguity. Our investigation is based on post-mortem report, technical data, witness examination and call data records,” said Mr. Manish Sinha.