TDP Mahila Wing organises protest in Visakhapatnam seeking prohibition

July 30, 2022 20:54 IST

Chief Minister is increasing liquor sales in phases, alleges Anitha

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Women’s Wing led by its president V. Anitha staged a protest against the State government alleging its failure in implementing prohibition, here on Saturday.

A large number of Mahila Wing members took part in a ‘padayatra’ from the party office, near Daspalla Hills, to the Mahatma Gandhi Statue, near the GVMC office. The women poured milk on the statue symbolising a cleansnig ritual.

Raising slogans against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, they alleged that after securing votes from people, he forgot about his promise on prohibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Anitha alleged that Mr. Jagan had promised to implement prohibition in phases, but instead started to increase the sales in phases. “Earlier, Visakhapatnam used to have 100 bars, but now, the government has given permission to increase them to 108. We do not understand what type of prohibition is this,” she said.

She alleged that the Chief Minister has betrayed all the women in the State by forgetting about his promise. “Despite health issues and deaths by consuming the available brands in the market, which the TDP calls as J-Brands or Jagan brands, he did not take any steps to prohibit the liquor,” Ms. Anitha alleged. She also questioned why are the women in YSRCP silent when no steps are being taken to prohibit liquor.