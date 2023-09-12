TDP leaders call upon cadre to create awareness on ‘excesses’ of YSRCP government on Naidu in Andhra Pradesh

September 12, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and senior leader of Telugu Desam Party(TDP) Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu has called upon the party cadre to take to the streets, and create awareness among the people on the ‘excesses’ being committed by the ruling YSRCP government on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

An extended meeting of the Visakhapatnam district TDP was held at the party office here on Tuesday in the wake of the 14-day remand given to Mr. Naidu by the ACB Court. The party leaders released a poster with the caption ‘Babu tho nenu’ (meaning “I am with Babu”) on the occasion.

Addressing the party workers, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that TDP has several loyal workers, who were ready to sacrifice their lives for the party. Stressing on the need to emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections, he said that if Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy returns to power, he would not allow them (TDP leaders and cadre) to live in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that Mr. Jagan had managed the official machinery to get Mr. Naidu arrested.

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Mr. Jagan had got Moddu Srinu murdered in jail in the Paritala Ravi case. He called upon the party cadre to pull up the YSRCP leaders and Ministers, when they visit their villages and towns.

Telugu Mahila State president V. Anita called upon the party leaders and cadre to wage united struggles against the “repression by the ruling party” and asked them not to fear police cases. She said that all the cases would be lifted after the TDP comes to power.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that Mr. Naidu had set up Skill Development Centres to provide employment opportunities to the youth. He called upon the party leaders and cadre to stand by Mr. Naidu and Mr. Lokesh in this hour of crisis. He predicted that the TDP would emerge victorious in the 2024 elections.

Later, the TDP leaders and party workers took out a rally from the party office in protest against the arrest of Mr. Naidu. They were arrested by the police, and taken to the Police Barracks, and detained there.

The arrested leaders included former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA and TDP district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, former MLA Gandi Babji, district general secretary Pasarla Prasad, GVMC Floor Leader Srinivasa Rao, Telugu Mahila district president S. Anantha Lakshmi, Bhimili constituency in charge Korada Rajababu, former corporator Pyla Muthyala Naidu, , Podugu Kumar and Malleti Kumara Swamy

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.