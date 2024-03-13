TDP leader Sribharat launches poll campaign in Bheemunipatnam mandal of Visakhapatnam district

March 13, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader M. Sribharat, who is likely to be the party candidate from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections, began his election campaign at Rajula Thalavalasa in Bheemunipatnam mandal here on Wednesday.

Offering prayers at a Rama temple, Mr. Sribharat kickstarted his door-to-door campaign at the locality and promoted ‘Super Six’ programme of the TDP. He interacted with the local youth, women and elderly persons and enquired about the issues. A number of supporters from the TDP accompanied him in the campaign.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Sribharat said that he launched election campaign keeping in view the ‘muhurtam’ (auspicious time). He said that he is expecting the TDP ticket for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat and will intensify his campaign along with the support of other leaders and alliance party members, once the final list is announced. He said that in 2019 elections he had lost with a small margin. “This time, I will be contesting with the support of the JSP and BJP,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The YSR Congress Party has started to attract a lot of negativity for their works ever since it formed the government. People are frustrated with the party’s ruling and want to get rid of it in the coming elections. The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will be well received by people,” Mr. Sribharat said.

He alleged that development has taken a backseat during the YSRCP government, while the State was mired in debts. He said that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is necessary for the development of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.