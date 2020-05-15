Take action against company over gas leak, NGOs urge NGT

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 May 2020 23:16 IST

Praja Aarogya Vedika (PAV) and Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), voluntary organisations working for the cause of people’s health and environmental related issues, have appealed to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to initiate action against the LG Polymers India Private Limited (LGPIPL) for operating without formal environmental clearance.

In a letter to the Chairman of the committee constituted by the NGT on Friday, PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and JVV State president K. Trimurthulu recalled the gas leak at the plant on May 7, which had resulted in the death of 12 persons and hospitalisation of over 1,000 people. The ill-effects of the styrene gas leak would have long-term impact and remnants of the gas are still found in the air and homes in the vicinity of the plant, according to the report of submitted by an expert team from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), which visited the accident site.

Advertising

Advertising

The PAV and JVV leaders said it was shocking that the LGPIPL had sought post-facto approval of the plant’s expansion and was operating without formal environmental clearance. They appealed to the NGT to order a thorough investigation into the affairs of the firm by national and international experts apart from ordering special safety audits for all industries dealing with such hazardous gases and materials. The CPI has demanded arrest and filing of criminal charges against the Chairman, Directors and senior officials of LG Polymers under Section 302 CPC for criminal negligence causing death of 12 persons.

In a letter to the NGT, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy said the NGT should order the company management to deposit ₹500 crore, instead of ₹50 crore, towards cost of compensation and treatment of victims as also for remedial measures for restoration of the environment.

The factory and the lands in possession of the company should be taken over by the government and used for public good. Officials of the Industries Department and the Pollution Control Board should be booked for dereliction of duty.