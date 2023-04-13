Swimmers in troubled waters as govt.-run aqua sports facility in Visakhapatnam remains closed

April 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Once a paradise for budding swimmers, schoolchildren and athletes in the city, the Aqua Sports Complex on the Beach Road, maintained by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), is now lying closed for over three years since the outbreak of COVID-19.

This has not only affected the growth prospects of the enthusiastic swimmers, but has also made the coastal city unavailable for many national and international swimming events over the years. This might likely be for the fourth consecutive year in a row that the complex will not be hosting summer coaching camps for children.

Though Visakhapatnam has a number of swimming pools owned by various agencies and PSUs, the three-decade-old Aqua Sports Complex has its own significance and has nurtured hundreds of swimmers. Popularly known as Municipal Pool among the swimmers, it was not only affordable but was also a one-stop destination for swimming classes, summer camps and national-level swimming events. For the last three years, swimming events organised in the city have drastically come down due to this facility going offline. Children have also been missing the annual summer coaching classes/camps which used to be organised in a grand manner.

“The best part of the facility is its location. Post swimming, an athlete used to take part in a sand run and beach walk on the Beach Road. The complex also had a sophisticated gym, which was very useful. Swimmers from the city are definitely missing the complex,” recalls P. Krishna, Police Constable working with Cyber Crime Police Station, who had a long association with the complex, which nurtured him to win various global sports events.

Secretary of Visakhapatnam District Swimming Association Mohan Venkat Ram recalls that the district has produced a number of national and international level swimmers, who used to groom their skills at the Aqua Sports Complex. Unfortunately, due to non-availability of this facility is affecting the sport, he said, adding that they have been writing to the corporation to bring the facility to public at the earliest.

He also said that some of the top level swimmers are now being trained in various places in other States including Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka, while some are practising at SAI centre, due to lack of the Aqua Sports Complex.

As per some of the swimmers, Aqua Sports Complex was the only place to have a 50-metre pool in Vizag earlier and was very affordable. Though Visakhapatnam has another 50-metre pool facility, it is maintained by an agency which has acquired it on lease and it was learnt that the agency charges a hefty fee. They also said many budding swimmers at least require three to four hours of daily practice and are not in a position to pay such high charges.

As of now, most of the tile work has been completed and new seating arrangements is being done. The main pool works were seen completed, while works at the second pool have been on.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Superintending Engineer (Water Supply) K.V.N. Ravi said that most of the works going on at the Aqua Sports complex are relating to basically modernising and giving it a facelift. He said that it may take another three weeks to complete the works.