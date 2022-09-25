Swachh Survekshan survey 2022: Visakhapatnam tops country in citizen feedback

The city has received 4,49,759 feedbacks till date, followed by South Delhi with 4,19,977 feedbacks, says Additional Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 25, 2022 17:44 IST

Visakhapatnam city leads among other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the country by receiving the maximum number of feedbacks in the citizen feedback category, which is one of the components in the Swachh Survekshan (SS) survey 2022.

According to Additional Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner (GVMC) V. Sanyasi Rao, the city has received 4,49,759 feedbacks till date, followed by South Delhi with 4,19,977 feedbacks. Citizen feedback plays a crucial role in deciding the rankings of a city in the Swachh Survekshan survey.

Swachh Shehar – Samvad

it is learnt that Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu, Chief Medical Officer of Health, K.S.L.G. Sastry and Mr. Sanyasi Rao will be leaving for New Delhi to attend Swachh Shehar – Samvad and Tech Exhibition from September 29. The event will be followed by Swachh Survekshan 2022 awards on October 1. President Droupadi Murmu is likely to present the awards to the SS - 2022 winners.

The city had secured the 9th rank in the Swachh Survekshan survey 2021. The GVMC is hopeful to improve its ranking this year.

