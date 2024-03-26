ADVERTISEMENT

Stoppage time of Samata express reduced at Bina railway station

March 26, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Due to construction/repair of washable apron of platform no. 3 at the Bina railway station of Bhopal division, the stoppage time of the following train has been reduced from 5 minutes to 2 minutes.

The train no. 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Visakhapatnam Samata Express, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on April 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, , 27, 29, 30 and on May 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13 and 14, will stop at Bina railway station will stop at two minutes, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division.

Train rescheduled

Train no. 18311 Visakhapatnam - Banaras Express is rescheduled to leave at Visakhapatnam at 7:10 a.m. on March 27 (rescheduled by 2 hours and 50 minutes) instead of its scheduled departure at 4.20 a.m. due to late running of pairing train.

Train no. 08517 Visakhapatnam-Patna Holi Special train is rescheduled to leave Visakhapatnam at 11:30 a.m. on March 27 (rescheduled by 2 hours and 5 minutes), instead of its scheduled departure at 9.25 a.m. due to the late running of the pairing train.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

