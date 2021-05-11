Stir against move to privatise VSP will continue, says committee

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 May 2021 19:48 IST

‘Centre should reconsider its policies in view of the pandemic’

The agitation against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will be continued till the Centre withdrew its decision on selling 100% stake in the steel plant, Visakha Ukku Porata Committee co-convener Gandham Venkata Rao has said.

He was addressing the participants on the 88th day of the relay hunger strikes, being held at the Steel Plant arch at Kurmannapalem here on Tuesday. He said that the government should reconsider its policies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the plight of the workers. The Centre should also initiate measures to check the spread of the pandemic and to issue guidelines to the States from time to time. He called upon the workers to take adequate precautions and adopt COVID-19 protocols to protect themselves from the pandemic, during the agitation.

Committee leaders Anand, SKK Mohiuddin, S. D. Naidu, P. Srinivas, Bandhopadhyaya, K.C.H. Naidu, P. Shyam Sundar, Y.S. Naidu, K. Prasad, P. Subba Rao and Trinadh Swamy were among those who participated in the strike.