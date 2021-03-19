Steps will be taken to provide basic amenities to all people, says new Mayor

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 March 2021

‘Dial Your Mayor Programme will be started to understand problems in the city’

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that she would focus on development of the city and providing basic amenities to all citizens.

Addressing the first press conference after swearing in as the Mayor here on Friday, she said that to understand the issues in the city, she would conduct ‘Dial your Mayor’ programme and visit all wards soon. The Mayor promised to develop wards with the cooperation of the GVMC Commissioner and officials from various departments.

Responding to a question, Ms. Kumari said that she did not expect that she would become a Mayor.

She said that all the corporators should work together irrespective of the party affiliations to develop their wards. She said that she would ensure all the government welfare schemes reach people without any problems.

Ms. Kumari said that an action plan would be prepared to provide drinking water to all people in the city. She said that focus would be laid on providing amenities like roads, street lights, improving sanitation and maintaining greenery. She said that steps will be taken to prevent pollution in the city. “I will strive to increase the pace of works related to various development projects,” she added.

She thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving her the opportunity to serve people in the city.