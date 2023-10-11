ADVERTISEMENT

Sreedevi Devireddy elected second vice-chairperson of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce for A.P. and Telangana

October 11, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University Venture Development Centre Director Sreedevi Devireddy has been elected as the second vice-chairperson of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chapter.

The IACC, established in 1968, is the apex bilateral Chamber synergising India-US Economic Engagement and has a pan-India presence with around 1,500 plus members, representing a cross-section of US and Indian Industries.

Ms. Devireddy, the newly-elected second vice-chairperson, holds the distinction of being the first woman to assume a leadership role within IACC - A.P. and Telangana.

With a background as a National Entrepreneurship Awardee and a Chevening Research and Innovation Fellow from Oxford University, UK, she currently leads the Venture Development Centre at GITAM University as its Director.

