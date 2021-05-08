Special trains to clear summer rush

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 May 2021 21:04 IST

Special trains will be run by the railways to clear rush of passengers. Train no. 05696 Agartala- Trivandrum summer special will leave Agartala at 5.30 p.m. on May 12 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on May 14 at 2.55 p.m. and depart at 3.15 p.m. and will reach Trivandrum at 8.45 p.m. on May 15.

The one-way special will also have halts at Bhadrak and Palasa over East Coast Railway.

This train will have composition of one- third AC, eight Sleeper Class coaches, 10 Second Class coaches and two Luggage/ Disabled-cum-Brake Vans, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division.

Train no. 07312 Mysuru – Danapur summer special express will leave Mysuru at 11 a.m. on May 11 (Tuesday) and will reach Danapur at 8:45 p.m. on May 13 (Thursday) for one trip only.

The special will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7.55 p.m. and leave 8.15 p.m. on May 12. It will also have halts at Khurda Road and Bhadrak over East Coast Railway.

The train will have 23 coaches comprising 13 Sleeper coaches, eight Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Vans.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during the journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, wear mask, sanitise/ wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.