Some rythu bazaar counters likely to be shifted to nearest grounds

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 April 2021 18:29 IST

Move will prevent overcrowding, say officials

In the wake of increase in number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration is planning to shift some rythu bazaar counters to the nearby playgrounds and vacant places to avoid overcrowding.

Even last year during the first wave, the district administration had shifted the rythu bazaars to the nearest vacant spaces to ensure social distancing.

“There are 13 rythu bazaars in the city and most of them are congested. During the weekends, the rush doubles. The district has reported over 14,000 cases this month. So the plan is to shift some of the stalls to nearest vacant places to ensure social distancing,” said a senior official from the district administration. “For instance, some of the stalls from MVP Rythu Bazaar were shifted to nearby vacant ground. This will ensure that physical distancing is maintained in the bazaar,” he added.

Official sources said that if necessary mobile rythu bazaars would also be operated.