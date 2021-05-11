Six oxygen cylinders seized

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 May 2021 17:24 IST

Drug control officials conduct decoy operation

Oxygen cylinders worth ₹2,10,000 were seized in a raid conducted at a private company by the officials of the Drugs Control Authority(DCA) at Marripalem here on Tuesday.

A decoy operation was ordered by the Joint Director and Assistant Director, DCA, Visakhapatnam, based on a tip-off that illegal sale and black marketing of medical oxygen was taking place at Coromandel Roller Flour Mills beside the National Highway at Marripalem.

When D. Sunitha, Drugs Inspector (Vigilance), contacted the company representative for oxygen, he gave her a code ‘00019’ and asked her to collect the cylinder at their firm by disclosing the code. When Ms. Sunitha went to the company premises, the company representative asked for her details and code. He asked her to pay ₹35,000 and he gave a bill for that in the name of Sangeetha (on which name she booked the cylinder). Six cylinders (of 10.6 litres capacity) were present in the firm.

As the company does not have any drug licence, the six cylinders were seized from the possession of Naveen Gupta, Director of the firm, by Drugs Inspector, Gajuwaka, N. Kalyani.