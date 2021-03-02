Simhachalam temple lands issue will be solved soon, says Vijaya Sai

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 March 2021 20:27 IST

‘State govt. will take steps for regularisation of lands’

YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the long-pending Simhachalam temple lands issue would soon be solved by the State government. He said that the government would take steps for regularisation of the lands. Mr. Vijaya Sai announced it during the municipal election campaign at Pendurthi constituency here on Tuesday.

The MP, along with Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, campaigned in Wards Nos. 94,95 and 97. He promised to solve long-pending drinking water problem in hillock areas. While touring Ward No. 97, he promised to provide basic amenities in the colony. He said that a community hall would be constructed for the people for which ₹20 lakh would be provided from the Pragathi Bharat Foundation. He promised residents of Ekalavya Colony to solve their problems. He said that the government would take all steps to provide houses to the eligible people.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath and Pendurthi MLA A. Adeep Raj were among those present.