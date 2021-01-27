Services of freedom fighters recalled

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 January 2021 01:21 IST

Republic Day celebrations organised at various institutions

Officials from Andhra University celebrated 72nd Republic Day at AU grounds here on Tuesday. Vice- Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy unfurled the national flag along with officials and paid floral tributes at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy recalled the struggle of freedom fighters for Independence and efforts of Dr. B.R Ambedkar for playing a key role in drafting the Constitution. Later the V-C gave away awards to NSS candidates and programme officers. A parade by NCC, NSS and AU security personnel stood as a major attraction.

At Andhra Medical College, Principal P.V. Sudhakar unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering, remembering the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and Constitution makers. Merit certificates were given to the staff and students of various departments for their contribution to the college, hospital and peripheral hospitals.

Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Deemed to be University, K. Sivaramakrishna, took part in the celebrations. In his address, the V-C recalled the achievements of the GITAM during the last year and called upon the fraternity to work harder to be among the top institutions of the world. The programme included a parade by the NCC cadets. As part of the celebrations, best NCC cadet, NSS volunteer, NSS Programme Officer awards were given. GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar, Registrar D. Gunasekharan and others participated in the celebrations.

Officials from Greendale School organised Republic Day celebrations. WNS (Location Head), R.L. Narayan, unfurled the national flag, while Principal Divya Das addressed the gathering. Director Deepika Das, Vice Principal Purnanand, children and parents attended.

Additional Director, National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics, Visakhapatnam Zonal Campus, B. Sumida Devi, attended as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations held at PAPA home for girls. She distributed prizes for children who had excelled in various competitions.

Republic Day celebrations were held at the Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University. Vice-Chancellor Prakash addressed the students and staff members.