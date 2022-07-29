Visakhapatnam

Scuffle breaks out between YSRCP, TDP leaders

Tension prevailed as a scuffle reportedly broke out between YSRCP and TDP leaders during an official programme of the GVMC at Ward 26 in the city on Thursday.

The leaders from both parties reportedly entered into a heated argument over ‘protocol’ to be followed at the programme, which led to jostling. Police force had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayor K. Satish, ward corporator M. Sravani (TDP), and leaders from both parties attended the programme in which the foundation stone was laid for the ₹1.53 crore-worth development works at Lalitha Nagar and Santhipuram areas.

An argument then broke out between some YSRCP and TDP leaders, who questioned each other’s presence in the programme. This led to jostling between the two groups.

The TDP leaders alleged that this was not the first time that the YSRCP leaders had ‘intentionally violated’ protocol norms. “The party will lodge a complaint over the issue with the Collector,” TDP corporator and floor leader of the party in the GVMC Peela Srinivasa Rao said.

