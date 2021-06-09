RTC officials decide to run more number of buses from June 11

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 June 2021 23:18 IST

Increase in OR, relaxation of curfew by 2 more hours spur them to take decision

The occupancy ratio (OR) of the APSRTC bus services, which was around 40% in May, has slightly increased in the first week of June and is now hovering around 50%, according to the APSRTC officials from the Visakhapatnam region.

With the COVID-19 cases slowly coming down in the State and the government seems to have started the unlocking procedure, many people are travelling in buses. Buses going towards Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Eluru, Vizianagaram and a few other areas are receiving a good number of commuters. City buses which are being run on several routes in the morning are also evoking good response from commuters.

Advertising

Advertising

Keeping in view of increase in OR and further two-hour relaxation provided by the State government, the APSRTC officials have decided to increase the services from June 11.

APSRTC Regional Manager M.Y. Danam said that in May they used to run about only 35% of buses, including city buses, from the region. “From June 11, relaxation hours have been extended till 2 p.m. So, we will run bus services in these two hours also. The number of services to run and the routes are being decided as of now. May be 10% more buses will be on the roads. This will definitely help people,” he said.

Though the APSRTC officials have directed the passengers to follow COVID-19 protocol in the bus services and run with only 50% occupancy, a number of bus services are seen violating the norm.

In many buses running towards Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and a few other routes, more than 50% of seating is being allowed. Moreover, passengers are also not leaving out those seats which are marked not to sit with an idea to ensure social distancing.

This is the case even with the city buses.