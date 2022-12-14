Roja draws cheers from audience as she performs with artistes in Visakhapatnam

December 14, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Artistes from Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Manyam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts presented traditional classical dances, vocal and folk arts on the second day of the Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskrutika Sambaralu at the VMRDA Children’s Arena at Siripuram here on Wednesday.

The performances by the artistes, dressed in colourful attire, provided a visual feast to the audience. Tourism Minister R.K. Roja keenly watched the Kolatam artistes as they performed on stage and later joined them, drawing applause from the audience. She also joined the artistes on stage with the ‘Tappetagullu’ and ‘Dhimsa’ artistes and later presented commendation letters to them.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Vidadala Rajini, and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna participated in the meeting.

The Tourism Minister felicitated noted music teacher Mandapaka Sarada, prominent dance teachers Harirama Murthy and Bharani Shankar, folk art trainers Nagaraj Patnaik and Vijaya. Korada Ramayya troupe of Srikakulam presented a special Tappetagullu performance.

MLAs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Tippala Nagireddy, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and A. Adeep Raj, MLCs Varudhu Kalyani and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Chairperson of AP State Creativity and Culture Commission Vangapandu Usha, Commission CEO R. Mallikarjuna Rao and Fisheries Corporation Chairman Kola Guruvulu were among those who attended.