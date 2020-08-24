Remand prisoner ‘ends life’

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 August 2020 00:04 IST

An accused in remand in connection with a murder case committed suicide at the central prison here on Thursday. According to Arilova police here on Friday, 46-year-old Muppala Prasad was arrested in a murder case in March under fourth town police station limits.

Though the remand period was over he remained in jail as there was none to give him surety for bail. Prasad was reportedly upset over this and during tea break he climbed a mango tree in prison premises and hanged himself with a towel.

His body was shifted to KGH for autopsy. Visakhapatnam Revenue Divisional Officer will conduct the inquest, the police said. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.