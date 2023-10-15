Redevelopment works at five major junctions in Visakhapatnam going at a brisk pace, say officials

October 15, 2023 05:28 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Major junctions in the city are undergoing a massive makeover. Five important intersections like MVP Circle (Near AS Raja Grounds), Kailasagiri Junction, Jagadamba Junction, Akkayyapalem Junction and Railway New Colony Junction are being given a facelift as part of junctions development project by the smart city wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The works were already started a few weeks ago and are picking up pace.

According to the officials from the GVMC, as part of the junctions redevelopment, the traffic circle/junction will be first to undergo beautification. The junction will have a water fountain and greenery will be improved by planting saplings in the surroundings. The walking tracks will be peddle stone walkways. This apart, the officials will also ensure the surrounding areas of the junction do have proper footpaths.

“On all sides of the road connecting the junction, tabletop speedbreakers are being arranged. These are very scientific and standardised way of arranging speedbreakers,” said an officer from the corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GVMC authorities said that more than 50% of the works of junctions development were completed at almost all the places. The total project cost of junction redevelopment is around ₹4 crore. About ₹80 lakh is being spent on each junction.

“Almost all the works have began long ago. Works at MVP Colony, Akkayyapalem, Jagadamba and Thatichetlapalem were mostly done. Kailasagiri Junction development started recently and it is going on at a brisk pace. The footpath between Kailasagiri Junction and Hanumanthuwaka Junction is yet to be laid,” said an official.

However, in junctions like Akkayyapalem, the residents feel that the ongoing works have led to traffic issues and some say that a fountain in the circle was not necessary.

“Already the junction is very small compared to other areas, while the number of vehicles passing through it is always huge due to the presence of daily market. A water fountain in the Junction near Maharani Parlour will reduce the space and may create more congestion. However, none of us are against to development. We need to see how it looks once the total work is completed,” said K Rajasekhar, a resident of Akkayyapalem.

Apart from the smart city wing, the corporation is also taking up junctions development works under 15th Finance Commission funds at a few places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT