Rain: control rooms set up in Vizag
Updated: 15 August 2020 22:42 IST
In the view of continuous rains, District Collector V. Vinay Chand has asked citizens residing in low-lying areas and coastal areas to be cautious. He instructed the revenue officials to keep monitoring rains and alert the locals and also take precautionary measures if needed. He said that control rooms are being set up at the Collectorate, Revenue Division Offices and Tahsildar offices. He released list of contact numbers for public during emergency. Visakhapatnam Collectorate Control Room number – 08912590102, RDO Visakhapatnam - 8790310433 , RDO Anakapalle 8143631525; 8790879433, Sub Collector Narsipatnam 8247899530; 7675977897, RDO Paderu 08935-250228; 8333817955; 9494670039; 8331821499.
