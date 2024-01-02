Railways to operate special trains between Secunderabad and Brahmapur via Duvvada to clear Sankranti rush

January 02, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Special trains will be operated by the railways between Secunderabad-Brahmapur-Vikarabad and Vikarabad-Brahmapur-Secunderabad from January 7 to clear the extra rush of passengers during Sankranti festival season.

Train no. 07089 Secunderabad-Brahmapur Special Express will leave Secunderabad at 7.45 p.m. on January 7 and 14 and will reach Duvvada on next day at 5.45 a.m. and depart at 5.47 a.m. to reach Brahmapur at 11.15 a.m. (Two trips).

In the return direction, train no. 07090 Brahmapur – Vikarabad Special Express will leave Brahmapur at 12.30 p.m. on January 8 and 15 to reach Duvvada at 5:10 p.m. and leave at 5.12 p.m. to reach Vikarabad on the next day on 8.30 a.m. (Two trips)

These trains will have stoppages at Lingampally, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samlkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakaulkam Road, Palasa and Sompet.

These trains will have 2 nd AC-3, 3rd AC Economy-6, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-2, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1 and Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.

Train no. 07091 Vikarabad - Brahmapur Special Express will leave Vikarabad at 6 p.m. on January 9 and 16 to reach Duvvada the next day at 5.45 a.m. and leave at 5.47 a.m. to reach Brahmapur at 11.10 a.m. (Two trips)

In the return direction, 07092 Brahmapur – Secunderabad Special Express will leave Brahmapur at 12.30 p.m. on January 10 and January 17 to reach Duvvada at 5. 10 p.m. and depart at 5.12 p.m. to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 6.30 a.m. (Two trips)

These trains will have stoppages at Lingampalli, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samlkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta and Ichapuram.

The train will have 2nd AC-3, 3rd AC Economy-6 , Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-2, Second class-cum-luggage/Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB coaches.

Rail users have been asked to make use of these special train services.

