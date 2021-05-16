Raids fail to deter some private hospitals from fleecing patients

B. Madhu Gopal

16 May 2021 23:48 IST

Managements threatening patients if they complain, says official

Notwithstanding the efforts being made by officials, some unscrupulous private hospitals in the city continue to fleece patients taking advantage of the pandemic situation.

The hospital managements do not seem to be bothered about the consequences, and are even arguing with officials during the raids.

A private hospital, which is not a notified COVID Hospital, located in the heart of the city at Jagadamba Junction, has been admitting and treating COVID-19 patients. The hospital management was charging ₹50,000 a day for the treatment. In addition, it was charging ₹35,000 for each Remdesivir injection, after forcing patients to buy it at its drug store.

‘Shoddy maintenance’

“The hospital management even threatened patients with dire consequences if they complain to anyone. A patient, who had lodged a complaint with us that Remdesivir injections were being sold at high rates by the hospital, backed out when we went to the hospital for a raid. He changed his statement and said that he had procured the injection from outside,” D. Suneeta, Drugs Inspector (Vigilance), who was in the Flying Squad, which conducted the raid, tells The Hindu.

“The case sheets were also not properly maintained. There is no mention of the drugs and injections given to the patient. When the hospital owner, a doctor himself, was questioned on the irregularities, he told the squad team carelessly that he had no time to go to the DMHO’s office to obtain permission for registration as a ‘COVID notified’ hospital. He maintained that the patient had bought Remdesivir from outside,” she says.

‘Case filed’

“He had no answer, when the medical officer, who was part of the Flying Squad, pulled him up for the shoddy maintenance of the case sheets. A case was filed at the Maharanipeta police station against the hospital. A COVID notified hospital, at Gopalapatnam in the city, was asking the patient attendants to buy Remdesivir injections from outside, while the hospital was supplied adequate stock by the authorities. These injections are also not being given to the patients but sold in black to outsiders. There is no way of the patient knowing as to what injections are given, and not allowing attendants into the hospitals makes it easy for unscrupulous hospitals to cheat patients,” adds Ms. Suneeta.