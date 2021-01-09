Practise yoga to keep stress at bay, says Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao speaking after launching the Fit India guidelines in Telugu, from his camp office in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 January 2021 00:44 IST

‘Objective of Fit India campaign is to make people healthy and strong’

Minister for Tourism and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao released an abstract in Telugu on the Fit India fitness protocol and guidelines for different age groups through video conference from his camp office at Seethammadhara here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Fit India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019. The guidelines pertain to physical exercises, yoga and pranayama for different age groups with the objective of promoting a ‘Fit India’. An age-appropriate progressive curriculum was designed. He said that practising yoga was a must in these days of growing stress in day-to-day lives. “Yoga and pranayama, which were handed over to us by our ancestors, would go a long way in preventing lifestyle diseases. The objective of the Fit India campaign was to make people healthy and strong,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was himself a sportsman and fitness enthusiast, was according top priority to the promotion of sports in the State. The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport had launched the Fit India School Week, Fit India Quiz, Prabhat Pheri and Fit India Cyclothon as part of the Fit India Movement in December 2020. Schools in the State had launched the Fit India School Week campaign on December 1, 2020.

Principal Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs K. Ramgopal said that the curriculum would be printed in Telugu and made available to the public.

Sports stadium

Sports Authority of AP Managing Director B. Rama Rao said that a sports stadium would be developed soon at Kommadi in the city. Deputy Director of Fit India Mission Vishnu Sudhakaran, Sports Authority of India, Southern Region, Assistant Director S. Himabindu, DEO Lingeswara Reddy, SETVIS CEO Srinivasa Rao and Chief Coach Surya Rao were among those who attended.