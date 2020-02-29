Postal Nodal Delivery Centre opened in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 February 2020 00:52 IST

Parcels will reach customers on same day

Member (operations) of Postal Services Board, New Delhi, Arundhaty Ghosh, inaugurated a Nodal Delivery Centre (NDC) of the Department of Posts at its Andhra University Sub-post Office on Friday. The objective of the NDC is to ensure last mile delivery to the doorstep of the customers.

The centre would deliver the parcels received from 11 post offices by a dedicated post man. The postman of the NDC would reach the customer’s door step by two-wheeler on the same day. Effective delivery of parcels is one of the biggest challenges faced by the Department of Posts. The increased volume of parcels needs a change in the manner parcels are delivered.

Advertising

Advertising

This new centre is equipped with the required operational and technical equipment to meet the future target of ‘same day delivery’ and ‘same day update concept’.

Customers are advised to mention their telephone numbers so that the parcels can be delivered quickly, the officials said.