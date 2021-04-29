Positivity rate surges to 15.2% in district

Harish Gilai

29 April 2021 00:54 IST

It was only 1.5% in March and 35% of the affected are youth, say officials

Ever since the COVID-19 cases started to increase, the Visakhapatnam district saw a surge in COVID-19 positivity rate.

As on date, the positivity rate in district is 15.2 % as against 1.5 % in the month of March.

Advertising

Advertising

According to District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P. Suryanarayana, the positivity rate from urban and semi-urban areas of the district is around 18 %. The positivity rate in rural areas from Anakapalle to Payakaraopeta, is around 13%, he said.

When it comes to the Agency areas of the district, the rate is less than 10%, he said.

The DMHO also recalled that during mid March this year, the positivity rate in the district was only 1.5 %. In urban areas, it was around 2.5 %, he added. According to the Health Department officials, on a daily basis, around 4,500 tests are being conducted. Out of which 800 to 1,500 are testing positive.

Among them, around 35% of people are said to be youth between 20 and 35 years of age.

According to sources, the district also saw a few deaths of those in the age group of 25 to 40 years.

Safety precautions

“In the first wave, the youth were less affected compared to this second wave. Youngsters should be more careful and must not forget taking all safety precautions,” said a senior officer from the Health Department

It may be remembered that in this month, the district has reported over 14,000 infections and as many as 47 deaths (till April 27).