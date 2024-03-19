Police suspect movement of ‘chaddi-baniyan’ gang on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam after robbery bid at a house

March 19, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The crime wing police suspect movement of ‘chaddi-baniyan’ gang on the outskirts of the city. A recent incident under the Padmanabham police station limits in which the suspected gang members entered the house and attacked the inmates, has kept the police on toes. The police formed special teams to catch the accused at the earliest.

In the early hours of March 18, four accused have reportedly entered a house at Satyanarayanapuram under the Padmanabham police station limits and tried to steal valuables. When the inmates of the house woke up and tried to raise an alarm, they were reportedly attacked by the miscreants. Two of the inmates, including a woman, were injured in the attack, as per the police.

Inspector of Padmanabham police station Sridhar said that the inmates have bolted the door from inside, but did not lock it. The miscreants reportedly gained entry into the house by using an iron cutter.

The Inspector said that the two injured persons were out of danger. After the attack, the four miscreants escaped from the premises. No property was lost.

Senior police officials have visited the crime scene. CLUES team collected the samples for further examination.

“As per the information and other details provided by the victims, the four-member gang is suspected to be a chaddi-baniyan gang. The gang members were wearing chaddis (shorts),” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naga Ratnam. She said that 10 teams were formed by the police to nab the accused at the earliest.

It was also learnt that the Padmanabham police are coordinating with Vizianagaram district police, as they have learnt that similar crime has reportedly occurred on the surroundings of Bhogapuram, a few days ago. The police in Pendurthi, Chodavaram, Sabbavaram, PM Palem, Bheemunipatnam and Anandapuram are on alert after the incident.

In last month, some miscreants were found entering apartments in the name of collecting donations for conducting reccee.

In February, as many as 86 property offences were reported in the city and property worth about ₹1.50 crore was stolen. However, quick response from the police led to detection of 49 cases and arrest of 60 property offenders by the first week of March. Property worth over ₹1 crore was recovered. Of the 49 detected cases, two are robberies, 12 cases are house break-ins, 21 cases are motorcycle thefts, two cases are auto thefts, one case is chain snatching and 11 cases are other thefts.

