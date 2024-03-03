ADVERTISEMENT

People solidly behind YSRCP, asserts Gudivada Amarnath

March 03, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Industries Minister said that the overwhelming success of ‘Siddham’ meeting was an indication that the people were in support of YSRCP

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath has said that people will not believe the statements of political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Describing Mr. Kishor as a ‘rupee without any value’ from Bihar and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as a ‘rupee without any value from A.P.’, Mr. Amarnath said that the duo met in Hyderabad for over two hours on Saturday, after which the former predicted the defeat of the YSRCP in the ensuing elections. He alleged that Mr. Kishor was trying to play a mind game with the people, and reading Mr. Naidu’s script.

Referring to the comments of Mr. Kishor that welfare schemes would not fetch votes for the ruling party, Mr. Amarnath wondered, if that was the case, why did he advise Mr. Naidu to go for the ‘Super Six’ schemes in the TDP manifesto. If Mr. Kishor was so confident that the TDP would win, why did he suggest Mr. Naidu to join hands with the JSP, the Minister asked.

The Minister said that the overwhelming success of the ‘Siddham’ meeting was an indication that the people were solidly behind the YSRCP.

