People are not bothered about arrest of Naidu, says Andhra Pradesh Home Minister

September 12, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has said that people of the State are bothered about the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and it is evident from the poor response to the State-wide bandh called by the party on September 11 Monday.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the two-day 8th National Conference of Heads of Prisons of All States and Union Territories on Prisons and Correctional Services in Amrit Kaal, at Rushikonda here on Monday, Ms. Vanitha claimed that people were happy with the arrest of Mr. Naidu.

“TDP is trying to misguide people to gain sympathy. The State government had offered a special helicopter for Mr. Naidu’s safe journey from Nandyal to Vijayawada. However, he (Mr. Naidu) refused and took the road route only to gain sympathy,” said the Home Minister.

She said that the government had imposed prohibitory orders across the State as the arrest of Mr. Naidu might lead to trouble.

Replying to a question about the allegations that Mr. Naidu was not provided with facilities in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, Ms. Vanitha clarified that all facilities were being provided in the jail including special room and food services.

“There are more names such as N. Lokesh in the skill development corporation case. The government will put them before the people with full details through proper channel,” she said.

She reiterated that Mr. Naidu was arrested and remanded as per the decisions taken by the law enforcement agencies and the courts and that YSRCP government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were not connected with this. “There is no political motive behind the arrest of the TDP chief,” she said.

