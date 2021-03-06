Paid holiday on poll day

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 March 2021 00:22 IST

District Collector V. Vinay Chand announced that all public undertakings, private business establishments and industries shall declare a paid holiday for their employees on March 10 on the occasion of municipal elections in Visakhapatnam, Narsipatnam and Yelamanchali. He said that managements can use any other alternative day to compensate the work. If it is not possible, the managements should allow at least three hours of time for their employees to cast their vote, he added. The Collector also said that all the wine shops should remain closed from March 8 evening till the polling day (March 10) and again on March 14 (Counting day) in view of the municipal elections.

