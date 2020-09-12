Ozone Day: online elocution, poster design contests for students

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 September 2020 22:51 IST

‘Entries should be sent by September 14’

The Hindu FIC and Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel are jointly organising online elocution competition and poster design contest for school students to commemorate International Ozone Day.

All one has to do is to talk on the topic for two minutes while taking a video and WhatsApp it to 9491827176. The video must reach The Hindu before 1 p.m. on September 14.

Begin the video by mentioning your name, class, school and location of the school. The top 15 best entries from each category will be selected for the final round. The final round will be held on September 15, through a video call. The timing will be intimated to the shortlisted participants.

Topics

For elocution competition: ‘Climate Change - One Planet, One Chance.’

The competition will be held for juniors from Std V to VII and for seniors from Std VIII to X. The medium for elocution is English, duration is two minutes and registration is free. The theme for the poster design contest is ‘Reconnecting with nature’. This competition will also be held for juniors and seniors, as in the case of elocution.

Participants have to design a poster on A4 size paper, take a picture of the same and WhatsApp it to 9491827176 by September 14, by 3 p.m.

Participants have to mention their name, class/section, school, location of the school, on the front-side of their poster. The students have to make sure that the details are clearly visible.

All the participants will be given e-certificate of participation and the winners will be rewarded with a merit certificate and a shield/medal. For any further clarifications, please contact Mr. Ganesh on 9701394194 (or) Mr. Sampath on 7416329462.