Over 7,700 likely to appear for NDA, Naval Academy exams on September 6

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 August 2020 23:00 IST

Joint Collector reviews arrangements

Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy said that 7,782 candidates are expected to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy examinations conducted by the UPSC in 22 centres in Visakhapatnam district on September 6.

He asked the officials to make all arrangements keeping in view the COVID-19 situation at the examination centres.

Conducting a review meet here on Saturday, Mr Venugopal Reddy said that the examination will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

He also asked the police to impose Section 144 at the examination centres and also provide escort to the material from strongroom at the Collectorate to examination centres.

The Joint Collector also asked APEPDCL officials to provide uninterrupted power supply.

He also asked the RTC officials to run special buses from railway station and bus complex to the centres.

He instructed the GVMC officials to sanitise the examination centres and also provide drinking water supply.

He suggested use of disposable glasses at the centres.

Health Department officials were asked to have medical/emergency services at the centres.