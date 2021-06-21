Oppose property tax hike proposal, corporators urged

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 June 2021 00:04 IST

CPI(M) leader and 78th Ward Corporator B Ganga Rao has written to all the corporators of the GVMC to seek a discussion over the proposed hike in property tax in the second GVMC Council meet scheduled to be held on June 23. In a letter on Sunday, he said that the GVMC has released a draft notification regarding thehike on June 3 without the consent of the council members and it was totally undemocratic. He sought that the council should demand cancellation of the notification. He added that the proposal to levy tax as per the market value would impose a huge burden on people. He alleged that the GVMC has included several proposals made by YSRCP leader K.K. Raju, who is not an elected representative and added that it was against guidelines.

Advertising

Advertising