Old Jail Road in crying need of a ‘clean-up’ act

Harish Gilai

20 January 2021 00:48 IST

Vendors and visitors blamed for littering of Night Bazaar; morning walkers urge GVMC to act

The morning walkers, who take a few rounds around the old Central Jail now called YSR Central Park, are unhappy as the once clean road has become an eyesore, due to the garbage left by the visitors and vendors of the Night Bazaar.

Blaming vendors for lack of proper waste disposal system and maintenance at the Night Bazaar, citizens appealed to the GVMC to step in and initiate measures to improve cleanliness.

About 100 street vendors and food truck owners were permitted by the Urban Community Wing (UCD) of the GVMC to set up stalls near Old Jail Road. The response to the Night Bazaar has been good and the initiative has given a new lease of life to many vendors who were financially affected by COVID-19.

Though the sanitary conditions were better in the initial days, the situation deteriorated.

A number of walkers from Allipuram, Waltair Uplands and Asilmetta who take a walk or jog around the park on the footpath surrounding the Central Park complain that they are greeted with food wastes, paper plates, plastic spoons and heavily dumped dustbins on the footpaths these days. With garbage dumped along the footpath, bad odour is emanating, they said.

“Either the corporation should impose fine on the vendors or educate them not to litter the wastes and use dustbins appropriately. The situation is getting worse as it is becoming difficult for the workers to clean the mess, everyday,” said Sreepada Sujatha, an Advocate and executive council member of A.P. Federation of Resident Welfare Association.

She said that despite complaining to the civic body through social media many a time, situation did not change.

A few walkers pointed out that despite having dustbin, many are not using them. People also said that the GVMC must warn vendors that their licence would be cancelled if the surroundings are not properly maintained.

“Many mornings we see dogs feeding on the food wastes littered here and there. Though the vendors place dustbins, some people drop the used plates around the trees near footpath and wash hands on the grass which is unhygienic. Meanwhile, the vendors too do not clear them in the night which is their responsibility,” said S. Manohar, a resident of Allipuram.