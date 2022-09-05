Need to strike a balance between welfare and development, says Jayaprakash Narayan

Lok Satta founder-president Jayaprakash Narayan addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

There is a need to strike a balance between welfare and development. Though welfare schemes are good and needed, the government should follow financial discipline and it was not good to depend on loans for sustenance, said Jayaprakash Narayan, founder-president of Lok Satta. He was addressing the press here on Monday.

He pointed out that both the Telugu speaking States were ahead of the rest in implementing welfare schemes and they have set a model for the country, as there were no middlemen and benefits were directly reaching the beneficiaries.

He also pointed out that the rise in gas prices were due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and even developed countries were facing problems.

Odisha model

Mr. Jayaprakash Narayan also said that every State should follow the Odisha model, which is maintaining a balance in financial expenditure.

Though Odisha was a poor State it was maintaining fiscal discipline. He said other States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu were relatively doing better, he pointed out.

He suggested that there was a need for a debate on the freebies at the national level and it should be an apolitical one and should be issue-based. Unfortunately the parties are focussing on welfare schemes with an eye on elections and votes, ignoring development, he said. “I have brought to the notice of the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister the issue of financial discipline,” he said.

Family doctor concept

He appreciated the steps being taken by the State government in the education sector and welcomed the family doctor concept.

The family doctor concept will benefit many families in the rural areas, but the government should ensure that it is implemented effectively, he said.