Navy completes runway resurfacing work at Visakhapatnam airport ahead of schedule

March 26, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The runway resurfacing work at Visakhapatnam International Airport has been completed ahead of schedule, and round-the-clock operations will resume from April 1, 2024. The runway inspection agency has cleared runway for usage in alignment with the winter schedule. The inspection agency lauded the quality of the work executed.

It may be recalled that late night flights were stopped at the airport with effect from November 15, 2023, to facilitate the resurfacing work and the work, taken up by the Indian Navy, was scheduled for completion by March-end. INS Dega, a cornerstone in the aviation landscape of Visakhapatnam, since 1999, has marked another milestone with the early completion of its main runway resurfacing project. The project, initiated in response to the burgeoning demand for aviation services in the fast-growing metropolis, aims to enhance the efficiency and safety of the airfield, catering to both domestic and international flights.

The runway, extending 10,000 feet to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft, was originally inaugurated on June 15, 2007. Having been in service for more than 15 years and experiencing a significant increase in traffic to nearly 75-80 movements per day, the upgradation became imperative. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying the start of the project to November 2023, the commendable efforts of the Headquarters Eastern Naval Command (HQENC) have seen the project completion ahead of schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

To minimise impact on commercial operations, meticulous planning ensured the resurfacing work was aligned with the Winter Schedule of Civil Aviation, limiting the closure time between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Demonstrating the Indian Navy’s commitment to service ‘Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam’, more than 30 flights were accommodated beyond the scheduled hours under exigent circumstances, including during Cyclone Michaung, ensuring minimal disruption to the citizens of Visakhapatnam.

Headquarters Eastern Naval Command (HQ ENC) on Tuesday announced that round-the-clock operations will resume at the airport from April 1, 2024.

This achievement not only highlights the Indian Navy’s dedication in maintaining the highest standards of operational readiness but also its commitment to serving the nation and its citizens, says a statement from the Navy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.