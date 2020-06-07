Naval personnel of INS Kutharreach out to COVID warriors

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 June 2020 23:11 IST

In an endeavour to reach out to the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, naval personnel of INS Kuthar contributed provisions to Loyola Old-age Home on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the ship on Saturday. According to a naval press release, in addition, 500 hygiene kits which were prepared by the ladies and children of the ship's officers and men were handed over to District Medical and Health Officer as an act of solidarity with the corona warriors.

Each kit comprised two handmade cloth masks and sanitisers for use by the health and sanitary staff.

INS Kuthar, an indigenously designed and built P-25 guided missile corvette, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on June 7, 1990 in Mumbai. It will be completing 30 years of yeomen service to the nation and the ship continues to be at the forefront of all operations undertaken by the Eastern Fleet under the Eastern Naval Command.