My MLA ticket from Visakhapatnam South constituency was confirmed long back: Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar

December 28, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, sitting MLA, Visakhapatnam South constituency | Photo Credit: File Photo

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has said that his MLA ticket from the South constituency was confirmed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy long ago. He arrived in Visakhapatnam on Thursday after meeting Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Responding to the media when asked whether he was given MLA ticket by the CM, Mr. Kumar said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants him to win with a huge majority in the coming elections. A large number of supporters of the MLA had received him on the occasion.

It may be remembered that YSRCP corporators from the South constituency have shown dissent against the sitting MLA. They have even complained to YSRCP Uttarandhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy that Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is not respecting them and is against the development in their wards. The ruling party corporators also warned that if YSRCP gives MLA tickets to the sitting MLA again, they would not support him.

