MP’s vehicle meets with minor accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 August 2020 23:21 IST

Vehicle of Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana met with a minor accident near Thallapalem area under Kasimkota police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The incident reportedly occurred when the MP was heading to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada along with a few members of his family. However, no person was said to be injured.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 12 p.m. It all happened when a vehicle moving ahead of the convoy stopped all of a sudden near Thallapalem Junction. Immediately, the escort vehicle of the MP had also applied sudden brakes. The driver of the MP’s vehicle, which was behind the escort vehicle, also applied sudden brakes due to which it hit the escort vehicle from behind. Meanwhile, another vehicle behind the MP’s vehicle rammed it. Police said that as all the vehicles were travelling at a normal speed, no major damage was done.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Pusha Sreevani, who was coming in another vehicle, picked up the MP and others, the police said.