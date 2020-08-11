Minor fire accident at Dondaparthy

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 August 2020 23:39 IST

A minor fire broke out in the cellar of a commercial establishment at Dondaparthy area in Visakhapatnam city in the early hours on Tuesday.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Sources said that furniture at the cellar was gutted. After information, the fire department personnel put out the fire, reports said.

They suspect that short-circuit might be the reason for the incident.