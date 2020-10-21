Maoist militia member held

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 October 2020 00:35 IST

Police ‘foil attempt to plant landmine’ between Rallagadda and Korukonda

The district police arrested a wanted Maoist militia member and reportedly foiled Maoists’ attempt to plant landmine between Rallagadda and Korukonda area in Balapam panchayat of Chintapalle mandal, in Visakhapatnam district, on Monday night.

The arrested was identified as Koda Krishna Rao of Labadampalli village of Balapam panchayat, who works for Korukonda Militia Committee. According to the district police, following instructions from senior Maoist leaders, Korukonda Militia Committee members have attempted to plant explosives on the route. Upon concrete information, a police team was deployed immediately. The police team noticed militia members and caught Krishna Rao.

Police said that Krishna Rao is one among the most wanted militia members.