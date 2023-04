April 01, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Body of a 40-year-old man was found in Pushkarini at Simhachalam here on Saturday morning. The deceased was identified as K Appalaraju from Pendurthi. It was learnt that Appalaraju had been missing for the last few days. The police are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of drowning or there is any other cause for the death, Gopalapatnam police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.