Man ‘shot dead’ by brother in Agency

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 August 2020 00:03 IST

A man was allegedly shot dead by his brother with a countrymade gun, reportedly due to family disputes, at Kunthurla village of Pedabayalu mandal in the Agency area of the district on Sunday evening.

According to the police, G. Rambabu (38) shot his elder brother Krishna Rao (40) due to family disputes. The body was shifted to the Paderu District Hospital for post-mortem with the help of family members. He said that the police team had gone to the village to inquire about the incident. The place where the incident took place is a Maoist-affected area.

Advertising

Advertising