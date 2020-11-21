Man held on charge of attempting to rape minor

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 November 2020 18:45 IST

The city police arrested D. Satish (27) on the charge of attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl under Gajuwaka police station limits on Friday night. Satish, who works as a mechanic, took the girl to the terrace and allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. When the girl raised an alarm, locals rushed to the spot. Based on a complaint from the victim’s family, the Disha police took the accused into custody. A case was registered and investigation is on

