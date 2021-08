VISAKHAPATNAM

02 August 2021 21:54 IST

A man allegedly hacked his wife to death on Monday afternoon, in an interior village of G.Madugula mandal, in Visakhapatnam Agency.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Bhanumathi. They said that the accused Sivaprasad is absconding. A case was registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, the police said.

