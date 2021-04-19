Man dies in ‘suicide pact’, wife admitted to hospital

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 April 2021 20:28 IST

A man died while his wife was shifted to hospital after they allegedly attempted suicide in a pact due to some family disputes at Kusarlapudi village under Rolugunta police station limits in the district. Though the incident reportedly occurred on April 17, it came to light on April 18 after police registered a case.

The deceased was identified as S. Suresh (26), a barber at Kusarlapudi.

According to the police, Suresh and S. Krupa Kamala were married about one-and-a-half-year ago. They had a six-month-old girl. On Saturday, the couple allegedly had a fight and tried to end their lives by hanging from a ceiling fan. Family members of Suresh shifted Krupa to a hospital immediately. A case has been registered. Those who are in a distress can contact police helpline No. 100.