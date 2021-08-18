Make fertilizers and pesticides available to farmers, Collector tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 August 2021 07:08 IST

‘Ensure online registration of crops’

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the officials to make fertilizers and pesticides available to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and keep them informed from time-to-time on the scanty rainfall situation and crop status.

At a review meeting with officials of agriculture and allied departments on Tuesday, the Collector asked the officials to ensure online registration of crops (e-Crop). He called upon them to educate farmers on modern cropping methods.

The Collector reviewed the progress in the fields of Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Micro Irrigation and Fisheries.

Advertising

Advertising

sAt a separate meeting with the housing officials, he sought immediate grounding of pending works under Jagananna Housing. He reviewed the progress of various works like provision of internal roads, borewells, water supply and power in the layouts. The Housing Inspectors should conduct field level inspections from time-to-time and motivate beneficiaries to go for construction early to ensure speedy completion of the layouts, he said. He called upon the officials to ensure completion of the proposals for houses in rural areas by the weekend. Indents for procurement of materials like sand, iron and cement should be placed before hand after making an assessment of the requirements.