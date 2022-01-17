Make all arrangements for Venkaiah Naidu’s visit, Joint Collector tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 January 2022 18:36 IST

Vice-President is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam from January 19

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy held a meeting here on Monday with officials to discuss about the arrangements for the upcoming visit of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu scheduled from January 19 to 22.

He said that officers from various departments have been allotted various works to organise the programmes in a smooth manner. He has asked the King George Hospital officials to arrange doctors during the visit and the Transport Department officials to depute vehicles. He also enquired about the arrangements made at the airport and the Port Guest House where the Vice-President would be staying.

